More than 2,5 million tons of grain threshed since beginning of harvesting campaign
Brest Region occupies the first place in terms of volume. The mark of 600 000 tons has already been exceeded here. It is followed by the Central Region, where the average yield is just over 36 centners per hectare. Farm "Golotsk" of Pukhovichi District is also planning to obtain grain and leguminous crops weighing 11 000 tons. The agrarians made one of the accents on winter wheat, which gives 50 centners.
It should be noted that 60 newest Gomselmash combine harvesters have also become a significant advantage in the work of agricultural organizations in Minsk Region. Before the start of the harvesting campaign, they were distributed to many regions.
