Business forum gathers in Minsk more than hundred companies from Belarus and Serbia
Partners are ready for closer cooperation and organization of joint production, for example, in the spheres of veterinary, agricultural engineering. It is planned to increase the supply of our food to the Balkan market. Also, Belarusians began to assemble fire trucks based on our chassis for the Serbian market and other countries. Last year, 14 BelAZ vehicles were delivered to Serbia. The parties are looking for new points of mutual interest at the talks today. The countries have an agreement on a free trade zone.
Tomorrow Belarus and Serbia plan to sign a protocol on the development of trade and economic cooperation after the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. New bilateral contracts will not keep business waiting. The business community is ready to continue the dialogue in Belgrade.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
