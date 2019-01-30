PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Business forum gathers in Minsk more than hundred companies from Belarus and Serbia

Partners are ready for closer cooperation and organization of joint production, for example, in the spheres of veterinary, agricultural engineering. It is planned to increase the supply of our food to the Balkan market. Also, Belarusians began to assemble fire trucks based on our chassis for the Serbian market and other countries. Last year, 14 BelAZ vehicles were delivered to Serbia. The parties are looking for new points of mutual interest at the talks today. The countries have an agreement on a free trade zone.

Tomorrow Belarus and Serbia plan to sign a protocol on the development of trade and economic cooperation after the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission. New bilateral contracts will not keep business waiting. The business community is ready to continue the dialogue in Belgrade.



President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All