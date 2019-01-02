3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than thousand legal entities open their businesses in rural areas in 2018
Another breakthrough decision in 2018 was the Presidential Decree No. 345. Thanks to the document, more than a thousand business entities opened their businesses in the country. Moreover, this is data for the end of October, which means that by the end of the year their number was even higher. Preferences are aimed primarily at those who make their first business steps in places, where there is an acute shortage of stores and various services. This is a solution to the problematic issues, which are given special attention at the highest level.
Under Decree No. 345 "On the development of trade, catering and consumer services" such businesses are exempt from real estate tax, VAT, pay lower income tax.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All