More than thousand legal entities open their businesses in rural areas in 2018

Another breakthrough decision in 2018 was the Presidential Decree No. 345. Thanks to the document, more than a thousand business entities opened their businesses in the country. Moreover, this is data for the end of October, which means that by the end of the year their number was even higher. Preferences are aimed primarily at those who make their first business steps in places, where there is an acute shortage of stores and various services. This is a solution to the problematic issues, which are given special attention at the highest level.