Alexander Lukashenko holds big meeting on state and tasks of Belarusian industry development

The industrial production in Belarus is growing today, but at the same time the President demands to look ahead. A big talk on the state and tasks of the industry development is taking place at the Palace of Independence: from the issues of production and implementation of goods to scientific support and personnel training.

For the last few years there has been a stable growth of production volumes: plus 40% for 3 years. We are increasing in electronics, cars and trucks, combines. However, the situation is tense in the production of tractors, refrigerators, engines. Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes modern technologies at the enterprises - they ensure high productivity, quality and cost reduction. The situation with exports is also ambiguous. On the one hand, last year we sold the maximum for the last decade: the industry earned $6.5 billion. On the other hand, we have poorly diversified supplies to the countries of the far arc.

On cooperation between Belarus and the countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia

"There is a huge demand for industrial products in Africa, Latin America and Asia today. We need to work closely here and occupy our niches. And first of all on the African continent," the President emphasized.