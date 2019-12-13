Big Business Dialogue held in Minsk - Representatives of business circles of more than 20 countries exchange experience

Big Business Dialogue is held today in Minsk. The international forum of economic cooperation is one of the main points of the rich program of the celebration of the City Day: tomorrow the capital will turn 956 years old. The event is attended by more than 20 countries: representatives of government and business circles of Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In total, more than 200 people are involved in the work of the forum. Among the key tasks of the event is a comprehensive presentation of the investment potential of the Belarusian capital, exchange of practical experience in the organization of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as discussion of opportunities for technological and social interaction.