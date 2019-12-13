Belarus' big turn to the East - dialogue based on mutually beneficial interests

As we see, the country is making a big turn to the East. The established trade and economic ties are being broken and new techno-economic blocs are being formed in their place. The Belarusian government and the Foreign Ministry are reconsidering their priorities in favor of those regions of the world that have great potential and mutual interest. China has long been one of the most important trade and investment partners of Belarus.



At the end of last year, the Directive on deepening strategic cooperation with China was adopted. There are plans to implement several dozens of specific projects in politics, economy, education, science and technology. Belarus also seeks to strengthen its relations with other Asian states: India, Pakistan, and Vietnam. There are plans to step up work with Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.



Big turn to the East. That's how one may characterize the current policy of Belarus. Today, Asia is a concentration of capital and the most modern technology. China is Belarus' main economic and even political partner in the Asia-Pacific region. In January we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Celestial Empire.



Over many years of mutually beneficial cooperation, the relations between Belarus and China have reached the status of "iron brotherhood", the highest possible form of mutual relations.



President of Belarus



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“China has become one of the most important investment, trade partners of Belarus. Let me name just a few parameters: annual turnover is over $5.5 billion, 23 investment projects worth billions of dollars have been implemented. By 2025, we are planning to export up to $3 billion worth of Belarusian goods.”



"Despite all the difficulties of 2021, 20 residents from 6 countries came to the park. The volume of investments amounted to millions of dollars. Some of the production facilities form absolutely new competencies and opportunities for Belarus," stressed the President. - That is, the most advanced technologies come to the Great Stone and they spread throughout the country.”



Belarusian products have found their buyers in most non-CIS countries. Last year, export growth exceeded 40%. Products were exported to Jordan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and China.



Despite the sanctions and the pandemic situation we were able to increase the volume of supplies to the Asian region. Relations with Indonesia are actively developing. Last year we supplied almost 12 thousand tons of products to China. At the moment the Chinese market is the second largest for us. Every year we only increase our cooperation.



Virtually all Belarusian companies that have been subjected to illegal Western sanctions have been able to find their markets in Asia. For example, Belaruskali took advantage of the short respite and carried out repairs at its facilities. The packing lines were additionally modernized, which will allow increasing export volumes.



