EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Privileged zones to appear in Great Stone this year

Special privileged zones may appear in the Chinese-Belarusian industrial park Great Stone this year. This was announced by the head of the park administration, Alexander Yaroshenko.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All