Bonuses of agro-technology in Minsk Region
Belarusian food exports have exceeded 10 billion rubles since the beginning of the year. Our potatoes, meat and dairy products are in particular demand. We sold 90 thousand tons of bread to Russia alone, many times more than last year. In the meantime, the agrarians completely saturate the domestic market with their products.
Corn harvesting is another important task for the agriculture of Minsk Region. There are plans for a total thresh of more than 400 thousand tons.
As early as next season, the agricultural organizations will be helped by new energy-intensive tractors, as well as 12-meter seeders, which are now being tested in the fields of Minsk, Soligorsk and Dzerzhinsk districts.
