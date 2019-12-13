3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fighting coronavirus pandemic, ways to restore economy discussed at international videoconference chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister
Fighting the coronavirus pandemic, ways to restore the economy and implementing joint projects were discussed by the participants of the international videoconference chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Belarusian foreign Minister Vladimir Makei drew attention to the right of the state to determine the strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus and stressed the unacceptability of politicizing the issues of the pandemic.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All