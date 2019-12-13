EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Fighting coronavirus pandemic, ways to restore economy discussed at international videoconference chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister

Fighting the coronavirus pandemic, ways to restore the economy and implementing joint projects were discussed by the participants of the international videoconference chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Belarusian foreign Minister Vladimir Makei drew attention to the right of the state to determine the strategy to combat the spread of coronavirus and stressed the unacceptability of politicizing the issues of the pandemic.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All