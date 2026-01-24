3.74 BYN
2.84 BYN
3.34 BYN
BRICS plans to launch independent payment system
Text by:Editorial office news.by
BRICS plans to launch independent payment systemnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a8a9e7a5-d429-48a9-8ace-6aabbcc20df0/conversions/0de049bf-ce1a-4aec-a660-e458ead15084-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a8a9e7a5-d429-48a9-8ace-6aabbcc20df0/conversions/0de049bf-ce1a-4aec-a660-e458ead15084-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a8a9e7a5-d429-48a9-8ace-6aabbcc20df0/conversions/0de049bf-ce1a-4aec-a660-e458ead15084-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a8a9e7a5-d429-48a9-8ace-6aabbcc20df0/conversions/0de049bf-ce1a-4aec-a660-e458ead15084-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The BRICS countries are planning to launch their own payment system, independent of Western sanctions, according to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper. The Reserve Bank of India has proposed linking the digital currencies of the BRICS central banks to simplify cross-border payments in trade and tourism, according to the newspaper's article.
The proposal is expected to be included on the agenda of the 2026 summit. If adopted, this will mark the first official attempt by BRICS countries to unify their digital currencies within a single system.