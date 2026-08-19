Budget 2027: How Belarus Plans to Grow in a Turbulent World

The Government announced the key parameters today. At a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the draft socioeconomic development forecast and the national budget for next year were reviewed.

The objectives for the Government and the National Bank are: GDP growth, increasing real incomes, investment in fixed assets, exports of goods and services, and limiting inflation. The development forecast is aimed at achieving the objectives of the five-year program and creates the conditions for further growth in the well-being of Belarusians.

How can these goals be achieved, and what are the drivers for further dynamic development?

Traditionally, the Government develops economic and social benchmarks at this time. What will 2027 be like? The document is being discussed in several stages to ensure every detail is considered and that the economy ultimately performs favorably. It is important to consider external turbulence. The global economy is slowing, and growth rates among Belarus's main trading partners are declining. All these risks are taken into account, but there are no plans to lower the bar.

Maximum reliance on our own resources and internal reserves. The key to the year's forecast is meeting the current five-year plan's objectives. For example, with regard to comfortable living conditions, this includes the construction of up to 5,000 km of roads per year. At the same time, a priority is the large-scale construction of rental housing for those who desperately need it and for those in in-demand professions. The main priorities remain unchanged: the well-being and prosperity of the population.

The well-being and prosperity of the population are the top priorities of the national budget for 2027.

Yuri Chebotar, Minister of Economy of Belarus:

"The quality of life of the population is the number one priority. Next year, real income growth is expected to be around 3%."

He noted that in recent years, real income growth has been accelerating. This is facilitated, among other things, by increased labor productivity and the introduction of new work organization methods. "We very much hope that the decree on robotization will be effective in terms of improving product quality, reliability, labor productivity, and other measures," he said. The forecast places emphasis on the production and investment program, accelerating the implementation of key investment projects. The current regulatory framework is already geared toward this, ensuring faster construction and commissioning of facilities. Credit products for regional projects, tourism, robotics, and the production of new products in the dairy and meat processing industries are quite popular. As a result, the real sector is demonstrating growth in investment. The export strategy prioritizes the service sector, with the main focus here being on tourism and IT.

Yulia Abukhovich, economic analyst:

"First and foremost, we see a focus on the development of human capital, the development of human potential, and through it, further economic development. The issue of caring for people is being raised. This is precisely why there is talk of an increase in real incomes, which have increased by 8% to date. This means that people can spend 8% more compared to last year. And this means a return of funds to the country's economy."

One of the trends is the development of tourism, which is receiving significant attention, the expert noted. According to her, tourism is a trend. Expectations are quite positive regarding profits and dividends from tourism development.

The expert also mentioned industrial development. "We are developing industry, the agro-industrial complex, and the production of high-value-added agricultural products, that is, high-quality finished goods."

It is important to implement plans as quickly and effectively as possible to ensure that projects yield results. The work ahead is focused on achieving a common goal.