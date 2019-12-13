Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and China Forest Trade Association sign memorandum of cooperation

Belarus is increasing the volume of exchange trade with China - for 10 months the sums of transactions have more than doubled and amounted to almost 60 million dollars. And sales of lumber to China have increased five times. The Celestial Empire is the largest buyer of such products at exchange trading. More than 150 residents of China have already been accredited at the site of our universal commodity exchange. The day before it was decided to strengthen the bilateral partnership in this area - the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and the Chinese Association of Timber and Forest Products Trade signed a memorandum of cooperation. The plans include data exchange, organization of training for representatives of Chinese business circles, assistance in entering the Belarusian market. This will help our producers find new buyers and provide an impetus for the development of Belarusian-Chinese cooperation in the exchange sector.