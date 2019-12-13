3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and China Forest Trade Association sign memorandum of cooperation
Belarus is increasing the volume of exchange trade with China - for 10 months the sums of transactions have more than doubled and amounted to almost 60 million dollars. And sales of lumber to China have increased five times. The Celestial Empire is the largest buyer of such products at exchange trading. More than 150 residents of China have already been accredited at the site of our universal commodity exchange. The day before it was decided to strengthen the bilateral partnership in this area - the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and the Chinese Association of Timber and Forest Products Trade signed a memorandum of cooperation. The plans include data exchange, organization of training for representatives of Chinese business circles, assistance in entering the Belarusian market. This will help our producers find new buyers and provide an impetus for the development of Belarusian-Chinese cooperation in the exchange sector.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All