Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) notes decrease in industrial wood price

The cost of industrial wood on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange continues to fall. In particular, in the IV quarter of the last year, the high-quality softwood of A and B types fell in price by 35%, and low-quality raw materials of C and D types wend down by 30%, the industry experts say. According to analysts, at the current ratio of supply and demand the probability of serious price fluctuations on the domestic market is minimal, especially since major consumers of the resource have already satisfied their needs last year. On this basis, the experts forecast that in January the cost of roundwood for the Belarusian buyers are not going to change fundamentally.