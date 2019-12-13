Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange makes first meat export deal to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is testing a new purchasing scheme. For the first time a trial batch of 17.5 tons of Belarusian beef was sold to this country through the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. Earlier, the Uzbek companies were quite actively involved in bidding for timber, but since the second half of 2018, the deals have ceased. Therefore, this contract was not only the first experience of using this mechanism when exporting meat, but also marked the resumption of Uzbekistan's presence on the exchange platform. As it was noted by the exchange, Uzbekistan is quite a promising market for Belarusian agricultural producers, and the exchange will continue to attract new participants and expand the list of goods.