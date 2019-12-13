What is similar between Belarusians and Turkmens, and what Belarusian goods are valued in the Asian country?

Turkmenistan, a partner of Belarus, celebrated its Independence Day on September 27. Belarusian MAZs at the parade and media forum, where Belteleradiocompany took part, have already been mentioned in the broadcasts of "Panorama". But there are many more interesting details in the panorama of Turkmenistan itself: from snow-white architecture to strong traditions. Vladislav Bondar from Ashgabat told us how the two countries are different and similar.

The world history was repeatedly made by their riders on local horses: from Persian kings to Genghis Khan. And even the famous Bucephalus of Macedon, according to some reports, was an Akhalteke. This ancient breed is more than 5 thousand years old. Even today it performs in circus arenas and takes part in horse races.

Serdar Bayramdurdyev, head of the equestrian group of the State Circus of Turkmenistan:

Akhalteke will never tolerate betrayal. If the owner treats it well, it will always respond with loyalty, but he does not accept others.”