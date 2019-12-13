3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of Great Stone residents rises to 90 with reported $1.24 billion in investment
"Great Stone" has added five new businesses since the beginning of the year. As a result, the number of residents registered there has increased to 90 companies with a declared investment volume of more than a billion dollars. Despite the global economic situation, the results of the first quarter (if we compare it with the same period last year), the industrial park shows steady growth in indicators, sales revenues, residents' industrial production, exports of goods and investment in fixed assets. The average number of employees has exceeded 2 thousand. The Great Stone retains its strategic importance as a major growth point for Belarus.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All