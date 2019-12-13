Number of Great Stone residents rises to 90 with reported $1.24 billion in investment

"Great Stone" has added five new businesses since the beginning of the year. As a result, the number of residents registered there has increased to 90 companies with a declared investment volume of more than a billion dollars. Despite the global economic situation, the results of the first quarter (if we compare it with the same period last year), the industrial park shows steady growth in indicators, sales revenues, residents' industrial production, exports of goods and investment in fixed assets. The average number of employees has exceeded 2 thousand. The Great Stone retains its strategic importance as a major growth point for Belarus.