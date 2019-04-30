Clean Russian oil to arrive in Belarus around midnight on May 2

Clean Russian oil is expected on the Belarusian territory in two days. It will arrive around midnight on 2 May. Considering the distances, raw materials will have arrived at Mozyr Plant by this Saturday. The next stage is the displacement of the dirty product from both the Russian and Belarusian sites. It will be sent to reservoir parks in Unecha and Mozyr.

In the meantime, the pipeline is completely stopped. Today, at 8:00 the receipt of oil from the Russian side was stopped. High-quality raw materials are now on the 30th kilometer of the Unecha-Mozyr highway. It will move further after the Russian section has been cleaned.

According to experts, this will allow to restore the work of only one line of the Druzhba pipeline. The second one is still used as storage for dirty oil. It will take several months to fully return to the previous mode of operation.