3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Clean Russian oil to arrive in Belarus around midnight on May 2
Clean Russian oil is expected on the Belarusian territory in two days. It will arrive around midnight on 2 May. Considering the distances, raw materials will have arrived at Mozyr Plant by this Saturday. The next stage is the displacement of the dirty product from both the Russian and Belarusian sites. It will be sent to reservoir parks in Unecha and Mozyr.
In the meantime, the pipeline is completely stopped. Today, at 8:00 the receipt of oil from the Russian side was stopped. High-quality raw materials are now on the 30th kilometer of the Unecha-Mozyr highway. It will move further after the Russian section has been cleaned.
According to experts, this will allow to restore the work of only one line of the Druzhba pipeline. The second one is still used as storage for dirty oil. It will take several months to fully return to the previous mode of operation.
Until today, the transportation of oil went through Druzhba only in the direction of Mozyr. The Belarusian plant needed raw materials to meet the needs of the domestic market: the work continued at reduced capacity with high risks for the equipment. Today, stocks of raw materials make it possible to work without disruption of supplies before the arrival of clean oil at the plant.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All