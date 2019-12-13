What will happen to prices in Belarus? Government and National Bank hold answer for President

Inflation control, dealing with speculators, preventing any shortage of goods. This is the subject of a principled and tough conversation the President initiated. Alexander Lukashenko is waiting for the government and the National Bank to make the proper proposals for curbing price growth.



There are many more participants in the meeting with the economic bloc, including governors, because the price issue concerns everyone. The whole world is experiencing the objective causes of inflation today. It is related to the result of sanctions, which disrupted the usual pattern of world trade: cost inflation, imported inflation. But the President demands to deal with internal factors. Why do the prices of what Belarusians produce themselves go up?



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“For 8 months of this year, the inflation was 13%, in general the government plans to have 19% for the year. That is, for the remaining period of time, you want to raise prices. The National Bank and the government should have responded to such high inflation rates by strict containment measures. 13-14% is no good. Let's see how they respond. The growth will offset all our efforts to increase wages and pensions, the real income of the population. Today we need to understand the reasons for this situation, both objective and subjective. I am expecting proposals. The task is to return to the level of inflation of 7-8%.”



Excluding intermediaries from the food chains, stricter control of supermarket chains, checking the Belarusian representatives of large industries in foreign markets - these are the minimum measures required by the President. The shelves must have goods of proper quality, wide range and at fair prices.



