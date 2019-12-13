What changes await Belarus next new year?

The registration of land plots without an auction, an increase in salaries for state employees, as well as paying taxes in a new way. What other changes await Belarusians from January 1?

The base rate will increase to 228 rubles. And since the system of coefficients and surcharges is tied to it, the wages will increase in budgetary organizations - its minimum will be 554 rubles.

Innovations will also affect the remuneration of workers in health care, education and culture. For teachers, lecturers, masters of industrial training of educational institutions, salaries will increase by 6% of the salary, for the teaching staff by 15% of the salary. The educational workers from the cultural sector, who were enrolled in the ranks of gifted and talented youth, studied on the budget and received distribution, an increase of 45% of the salary is due. The allowance for work in the field of healthcare for medical specialists has increased by 55%, for paramedical workers by 50%, the allowance for other healthcare workers (engineers, physicists, chemists, physical rehabilitation instructors, pharmaceutical workers, etc.) rose by 50%.

The norms of the updated Land Code will make it possible to obtain additional plots without an auction and without the reconstruction of residential buildings. In addition, it will be possible to change the purpose of the site intended for the construction and maintenance of the facility, even before the completion of its construction.

The innovation is also planned for transactions with land plots that can be alienated subject to a number of conditions. While an empty land plot cannot be sold from January 1. At the same time, one of the important conditions is that the construction period of the facility must remain the same.

Taxes and benefits

We will pay basic taxes according to the same rules. But there are nuances. The new Tax Code has allocated beneficiaries, for whom the transport tax rates have been reduced, including twice for large families and combatants in the territory of foreign states. Important condition: 50% discount can only be granted if you have a valid driver's license of the appropriate category.

The changes will mostly affect entrepreneurs and the self-employed. Individual entrepreneurs lose the right to apply the simplified taxation system as a whole. Now they have two tax regimes, the income tax and single tax. For the self-employed, there will be a tax on professional income.

Family capital payments will increase

429 million rubles are provided for the payment of family capital in 2023. It is estimated that over 13,800 families will benefit from these payments. At the same time, the amount of family capital will increase by 4,341 rubles and will amount to 30,336 rubles.