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Contracts worth $6.5 Million Signed at Belarusian-Egyptian Business Forum
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Contracts worth $6.5 million were signed following the Belarusian-Egyptian Business Forum.
The event, held in Minsk on May 7, was attended by 50 people. By the end of 2025, trade turnover between Belarus and Egypt will reach $110 million, and the parties discussed ways to further expand cooperation.
Belarus supplies to Egypt tractors and other machinery, dairy products, woodworking products, and rolled metal. Belarus imports fruits, spices, and chemicals from Egypt.