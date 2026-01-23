Cryptobank in Belarus Will Open New Opportunities for Cross-Border Payments

On January 16, 2026, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 19 "On Cryptobanks and Certain Issues of Control in the Sphere of Digital Tokens (Tokens)."

Can it be said that this decree will open new ways for cross-border payments, will they become faster and more transparent? After all, it's important for Belarusian manufacturers to pay countries for delivered and purchased goods? Taras Nadolny, an expert in fintech, decentralized finance, and blockchain, discussed this in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."

He emphasized that this will indeed create new opportunities, given that the decree itself already stipulates that settlements on foreign trade transactions with non-residents are possible, meaning they can be conducted openly, without any further clarification. "However, to control inflation, domestic settlements in cryptocurrency are prohibited. After all, the money supply must be regulated to ensure macrostability. And this is the first and most important goal of the National Bank of Belarus – to ensure price stability," the expert explained.