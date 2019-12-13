Refinancing rate reduced to 8%

The National Bank reduces the refinancing rate. It drops to 8% per annum from today. The regulator approved this last week and cut off 0.75% from the last rate level.



The National Bank stated that the acceleration of inflation is temporary. Its annual pace will slow down by the beginning of the next year. The reduction of the rate is beneficial for borrowers as it influences the cost of loans, including for the real sector. Loans will become more affordable. This is an important factor in supporting enterprises during the pandemic.



