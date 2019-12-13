D. Mezentsev: Roadmaps of Belarus and Russia can now be equated with union programs

Work on roadmaps for deeper integration of Belarus and Russia in the format of the Union State has moved to a new stage. Now roadmaps can be equated to allied programs. Secretary of State of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev stated that. He took part in a meeting between the leadership of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences and Kurchatov Institute. The parties confirmed their readiness for large-scale cooperation to create a single research space.



The day before, the Academy of Sciences discussed topical issues of the development of Belarusian-Russian scientific and technical cooperation and also signed a roadmap. It covers more than 40 activities, including in nuclear power, genetic research, nuclear medicine, the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and others.



