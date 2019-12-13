Deficit of budget 2021 to be covered by balances of previous years and cost optimization

The deficit of the national budget for 2021 is planned to be covered at the expense of previous balances and cost optimization. This was announced today by the Minister of Finance Yuri Seliverstov. All social obligations of the state will be preserved, and a number of citizens categories can count on accelerated growth of wages. Additional resources will be required by the health care system. For this, the Ministry of Finance has proposed a number of measures. Among them, for example, is the increase in the land tax rate for certain categories of payers and the possibility of local councils to raise or lower the single tax rate for entrepreneurs. All this will make it possible to create a safety cushion for combating COVID in regional budgets.