Tasting of Belarusian products held in Tashkent and St. Petersburg
The tastings and presentations of delicious new Belarusian products are held in Tashkent and St. Petersburg these days. Fifteen enterprises of the Belarusian State Food Concern presented their products in the capital of Uzbekistan.
Focus on confectionery, healthy snacks and baby food.
St. Petersburg holds the first Belarusian food exhibition in this Russian region with the best classical products presented. Our country not only provides itself with enough foodstuff, but also successfully competes in many positions on foreign markets. For example, our dairy industry accounts for 6% of the world trade in this type of products.
