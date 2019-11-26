Delegations from Tajikistan and Kaliningrad Region of Russia visit enterprises in Minsk

Today Minsk enterprises were visited by delegations from Tajikistan, and Russia's Kaliningrad Region. Visitors from Asia, including industrialists and businessmen are interested in cooperation with "Kamvol". The Tajiks studied the experience of textile production, as well as the possibility of its exports. Kaliningrad businessmen visited Minsk dairy plant today. The guests would like to more widely introduce Belarusian dairy products on the shelves of their stores, especially cottage cheese, yogurt and cheeses. Today, the guests from the westernmost region of Russia will visit historical and cultural complex "Stalin Line" and the industrial park Great Stone.