Delegations of Minsk Region and Republic of Ingushetia discuss cooperation

Social sphere, pharmaceuticals and tourism. The delegations of the Minsk Region and the Republic of Ingushetia discussed the promising areas of joint projects. The participants of the meeting signed a memorandum on bilateral cooperation. The main task for the central region is to expand the range of goods and find new export niches. In recent years, the dynamics of economic relations with the Republic of Ingushetia is positive. Since the beginning of 2022, goods worth more than 300 thousand rubles have been sold. Belarusian furniture and utensil are in demand among Russian buyers.



The goods turnover between the enterprises of Minsk Region and the Republic of Ingushetia in the past year amounted to more than 6 million rubles. It is more than in 2020. New mutually beneficial contracts will contribute to further growth.



