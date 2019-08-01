3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Delegation of Andijan Region of Uzbekistan visits enterprises of Bobruisk
The delegation of Andijan Region visited Bobruisk enterprises within the framework of the Forum of Belarus and Uzbekistan. Guests visited the plant for the production of confectionery, got acquainted with the logistics center. It gives an opportunity to work directly with customers around the world. The guests were also interested in Bobruiskagromash, with which a cooperation agreement was signed at the forum.
The volume of exports of equipment Bobruiskagromash to Uzbekistan this year will grow to a million dollars.
