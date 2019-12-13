Delegation of Belarusian government on official visit to Syria

Belarus continues to build relations with other states on the basis of mutual respect and trust. And today, a humanitarian cargo was delivered to Damascus as part of the official visit of a delegation of the Belarusian government to Syria. We have always supported the Syrian people and the sovereignty of that country. And today Belarus is ready to help rebuild the destroyed buildings and promote new economic projects.



One of the most ancient capitals of the world and for many hundreds of years a large trade center. Damascus. The cradle of world civilization, where due to the unhealthy ambitions of modern politicians and military blocs historical values are destroyed and many buildings are still not restored.



Distant Syria became even closer to us when we invited children from that country for the first time in 2017 at the initiative of the President of Belarus to health camps. Now they come every year. We are ready to accommodate 225 children in 2023. And 1000 junior Syrians have already improved their health in Belarus in five years.



And it is human relations like this that build bridges of friendship and help strengthen both political and economic contacts. Today, a Belarusian government delegation is staying in Damascus on an official visit.



Negotiations in the Middle East began the day before in Tehran. A business forum was also held. Joint projects and the roadmap to 26 were discussed. The sanction pressure on Belarus and Iran forces us to quickly readjust. We are interested in technologies in the pharmaceutical industry and industrial goods.



Today we talked about the development of cooperation with the President of the Islamic Republic, in particular about the transit of our goods along the international corridor North-South. After all, as Roman Golovchenko said, Belarus exports 60% of its goods and services.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



“Under sanctions, it is vital for us to rebuild our transport and logistics chains. We are successfully cooperating in this. To sum up, I would like to stress that we are working very closely, fruitfully and constructively to create a new framework of Belarusian-Iranian relations.”



Iran has displayed its industrial goods and medical products at a permanent exhibition. Business is interested in opening new areas of cooperation. There are already agreements on launching the production of oxygen supply apparatuses in Belarus. Now it's time to fill the markets with missing goods.



The economy in the context of sanctions was discussed today at the talks in Damascus. Belarus continues to pursue an active position in international forums in support of Syrian sovereignty and prevention of intervention in its internal affairs. We have been taking this stance since the first day of the conflict. Indeed, despite the logistical and financial difficulties, Belarus and Syria continue to seek ways to develop cooperation.



Hussein Arius, Prime Minister of Syria:



Belarus is a friendly country. We have strong ties, and the relations are built on mutual respect and trust. There are many takeaways for our countries right now, including unjust unilateral sanctions. Our cooperation is a counterweight to them. It is necessary for the development of Belarus and Syria.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



We express confidence that Belarus and Syria will overcome all the difficulties faced by our friendly countries. We call upon the international community, the domestic Syrian forces who are interested in an independent sovereign force to facilitate a peaceful settlement. There is no more urgent topic now than rebuilding the economy and resolving socially significant issues for the people.



Today it's time to talk about more serious economic projects. The Belarusian Prime Minister noted this during a one-on-one meeting with his Syrian counterpart. After all, despite logistical and financial difficulties, Belarus and Syria are still looking for ways to develop cooperation.



Dmitry Pantus, Co-Chairman of the Syrian-Belarusian Commission for Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation:



“We have defined the scheme of interaction, and we further understand how we will work on the supply of projection production of the Republic of Belarus to the Syrian Republic. At the moment the trade turnover between the countries is not that big, but we know what goods we will increase this turnover with including identified supplies from the Syrian Republic to the Republic of Belarus.”



Last year's trade turnover was just over $8 million. The figures are very modest, although compared to last year's 20, the growth is 40%. But it is understandable. The reality is that transport and social infrastructure is destroyed, and purchasing power is low.



