Cooperation of Amkodor with Russian regions

Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia is interested in expanding cooperation and business ties with Minsk enterprises. Thus, the official delegation of the region, headed by Governor Gleb Nikitin, visited the High Technology Park today. One of the key areas of interest is mechanical engineering. That is why the guests got familiar with the best products and new models of Amkodor holding machinery. In Nizhny Novgorod and the region itself, the housing and roads are being actively built and streets are being reconstructed. That is why there is demand for reliable machines from the Russian side on condition that they can be promptly serviced. That is exactly what the Belarusian machine builders are ready to offer.

"Last year Nizhny Novgorod celebrated its 800th anniversary. There are a lot of programs and infrastructure projects - new roads, new sidewalks. The second direction is financial support. That is we support the purchase of equipment on soft loans."

Alexander Shakutin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amkodor, OJSC, the leading company of the holding:

"We had to promptly create units that we were buying abroad. We have done import substitution and today we have reached a sustainable production of machinery. Our own units and components allow operating the machine without any problems."


