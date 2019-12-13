Cooperation of Amkodor with Russian regions

Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia is interested in expanding cooperation and business ties with Minsk enterprises. Thus, the official delegation of the region, headed by Governor Gleb Nikitin, visited the High Technology Park today. One of the key areas of interest is mechanical engineering. That is why the guests got familiar with the best products and new models of Amkodor holding machinery. In Nizhny Novgorod and the region itself, the housing and roads are being actively built and streets are being reconstructed. That is why there is demand for reliable machines from the Russian side on condition that they can be promptly serviced. That is exactly what the Belarusian machine builders are ready to offer.