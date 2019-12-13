3.39 RUB
Technology of Belarusian trains production to be adopted at US Stadler plant
The production technology of Belarusian trains for Minsk subway will be adopted at the Stadler plant in the American city of Atlanta. The US delegation appreciated the advantages of Fanipol facility. And today journalists were introduced to the process of assembling cars for Minsk subway. The technical characteristics of trains operating in the subways of Minsk and Atlanta are similar, so the new production will be set up on the example of the plant in Fanipol. And in April, a new converter plant is planned to open in Fanipol. There is already a volume of orders for them from customers in European countries.
