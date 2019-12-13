Delegation of Ulyanovsk Region in Brest on working visit

The prospects for cooperation between the Brest and Ulyanovsk regions are great. This opinion was expressed by the Governor of the Russian Region Alexei Russkikh during a working visit to Belarus. The agenda includes the issues of economy, culture and social programs.

The regions have joint experience. A branch of one of the major Belarusian enterprises manufacturing children's toys operates in the territory of the Ulyanovsk Region. The demand is enormous.

Several agreements were signed during the meeting of the delegations of the two regions. Among them is the agreement on strategic cooperation and interaction within the framework of industrial cooperation and import substitution between the Belarusian 558th Aircraft Repair Plant and the Russian Center of Industry Development Competences. A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed between the Department of Sport and Tourism of Brest Regional Executive Committee and the Agency for Tourism in Ulyanovsk Region.