Day of important negotiations at Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum

New partners in our country will be sought by entrepreneurs from India, Japan and Slovakia. Enterprises with Slovak capital in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnologies already operate in Belarus. Collaboration with this European countries will help us strengthen our presence at European markets. Business delegations will show primarily an exhibition of developments for implementation in production. Most of them were implemented using the State Program for Innovative Development.



Each day of the forum is filled with round tables, conferences and seminars. It will last until Friday.