Deputies of 6th convocation adopt draft budget 2020 in first reading

Today, the sixth convocation deputies adopted the draft budget 2020 in the first reading. The main financial document for the next year is traditionally socially oriented. This means that the costs of medicine, education, salaries, benefits, family capital will not be cut. The deputies supported such approaches, asking the government about reserves for growth.



The main financial document for 2020 is based on the baseline or conservative scenario, where GDP the growth is 1.9. The volume of world exports and imports has been decreasing lately, and this cannot be ignored.



Public sector employees' salaries are planned to be maintained at 80% of the national average, while increasing material support for doctors and teachers. Pensions are indexed once a quarter. The money is also planned for family capital, construction subsidies and payments to veterans by the 75th anniversary of the Victory.



The treasury revenues will remain virtually unchanged from this year. The negative impact is associated with the Russian tax maneuver, the price of gas and the decrease in exports of potash fertilizers. The 2020 budget is set against inflation of no more than 5%, and the refinancing rate is set at 9.5 %. And the price for a barrel of oil is $60. About 9 billion rubles will be spent on repayment and servicing of the state debt.



The second reading of budget 2020 is expected next week.



