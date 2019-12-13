Deputies approve Uzbekistan's accession to EAEC

The EAEC is waiting for a new member. The lower chamber of the Uzbek parliament approved the accession to the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer state. Now the matter will be put to a vote in the senate. The initiative to join the Eurasian Economic Community was put forward by the government of Uzbekistan. Having studied the issue in detail, a special working group from Uzbekistan came to the conclusion that the country's interaction with the EAEC will contribute to the growth of foreign trade turnover and strengthen the competitiveness of economic sectors. There are five countries in the EAEU now: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. And one observer country is Moldova.