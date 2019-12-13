PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies pass bill on payment systems and services in Belarus

It's important to create attractive conditions for the population in order to increase the use of the Belarusian ruble, said Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Dmitry Kalechits, presenting the bill on payment systems and services in the Oval Hall today. Deputies adopted it in two readings. The document will minimize the impact of sanctions and create conditions for integration with the payment systems of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The today's agenda of the House of Representatives includes five issues. Deputies passed bills on pipeline transport and archives, and ratified two international agreements.

