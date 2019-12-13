3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies pass bill on payment systems and services in Belarus
It's important to create attractive conditions for the population in order to increase the use of the Belarusian ruble, said Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Dmitry Kalechits, presenting the bill on payment systems and services in the Oval Hall today. Deputies adopted it in two readings. The document will minimize the impact of sanctions and create conditions for integration with the payment systems of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Rich agenda
The today's agenda of the House of Representatives includes five issues. Deputies passed bills on pipeline transport and archives, and ratified two international agreements.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All