Prime Minister R. Golovchenko visits Ivatsevich-Drev enterprise
Belarus bets big on woodworking, as it is always in the spotlight at the highest level. Today, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has visited Ivatsevich-Drev company. A specialized holding was created on its basis in spring. Everything was done to improve the efficiency of production. It is important to cover the needs of the domestic market, not forgetting about external supplies.
