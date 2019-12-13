EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
State support measures for exporters under Decree No. 466 extended for two years

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 329, which made changes to the decree № 466 of September 24, 2009 "On measures to sell goods produced in Belarus". The document provides a two-year extension (up to 2024) of the state support measures for exporters, previously provided by the decree № 466.

