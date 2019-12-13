Golovchenko convinced that Belarus and Iran should pool their efforts to maintain their economic positions

Belarus and Iran should unite their efforts in order to maintain their economic positions. This statement was made by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko.



"We need to combine efforts in all areas to maintain the economic position of Belarus and Iran, as well as to create conditions for further sustainable development. Moving on to specific areas, one of the main objectives of our delegation's visit is to agree on a draft road map of our cooperation. Such a task was set by the Presidents of the countries during the meeting in Samarkand. Our leaders have agreed to approve this document at the presidential level after its approval by the Prime Minister of Belarus and the First Vice President of Iran," said Roman Golovchenko.



According to him, Belarusian proposals were passed to the Iranian side during the visit of the Belarusian Foreign Minister to Tehran in October, and Iranian proposals were received a bit earlier. "Thus, now the draft of this document has a systematic and specific form. It contains a specific algorithm of actions for the development of trade, investment projects, promotion of contacts between agencies of the countries at all levels," said the Prime Minister.



The head of the Belarusian government noted that in this regard, if the proposal is supported, today the parties could agree on approaches laid down in the draft road map of all-round cooperation between Belarus and Iran for 2023-2026.



In January - September 2022, trade turnover between Belarus and Iran increased to $63.6 million (2.9 times growth against the same period in 2021), exports to $48.6 million (4.4 times growth), imports to $15 million (41.8% growth). The balance is positive $33.6 million.



