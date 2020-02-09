President visits Dobrush

Just ten years ago, no one expected that Dobrush production would soon bring good money and become a raw material for an innovative enterprise. The local paper plant Hero of Labor is one of the oldest companies in the industry. Hero of Labor gives work to almost a thousand employees. This year it will celebrate its 150th anniversary. 8 years ago they started building a factory here to produce coated and uncoated three-layer cardboard. The product is innovative. The country spends annually about $100 million to buy this product abroad. But we can not only save a decent amount of money, but also earn a decent amount.



The head of state arrived at the beginning of the week to decide the fate of the complex. The working trip to Dobrush was not a surprise for anyone. This is a logical continuation of the presidential route on problematic investment projects announced back in December. Alexander Lukashenko told a local journalist that the residents of Dobrush should not worry about the fate of the company. The launch of production will create 200 new jobs.



Dobrush is also often called a "porcelain" town thanks to the only porcelain dishes production in the republic. The factory tries to keep up with the times, constantly updating the lines. Obviously, two town-forming enterprises have a future for sure. Once again, the head of state promised to come to the city in September.



