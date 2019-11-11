PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IT programs and products bring 1.4 bn USD to Belarusian economy

The IT products as well as cargo transportation are going to dominate the Belarusian exports next year. In total, the growth of exports in 2020 is planned at 3.5 m USD.

