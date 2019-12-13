3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National budget revenues in Belarus amount to 43-44% of annual plan in first six months of 2022
The national budget revenues made 43-44% of the annual plan in six months. There will be just a 1 billion rubles shortfall. The figures are provided by the Minister of Finance. According to him, it is caused, first of all, by lower revenues from duties on potash fertilizers, oil and petroleum products. As for local budgets, they are ahead of schedule, said the head of the profile department. Additional revenues are about 400 million rubles compared to the same period last year.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All