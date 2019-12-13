National budget revenues in Belarus amount to 43-44% of annual plan in first six months of 2022

The national budget revenues made 43-44% of the annual plan in six months. There will be just a 1 billion rubles shortfall. The figures are provided by the Minister of Finance. According to him, it is caused, first of all, by lower revenues from duties on potash fertilizers, oil and petroleum products. As for local budgets, they are ahead of schedule, said the head of the profile department. Additional revenues are about 400 million rubles compared to the same period last year.