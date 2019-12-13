Share of Belarusian companies in foreign trade turnover of Bryansk Region increased from 33% to 50% over 6 months

Belarus has become the main foreign trade partner of Bryansk Region in the first half of the year. The share of Belarusian companies in the foreign trade turnover with this region of Russia has increased from 33% to 50% over 6 months. The foreign trade turnover in January-August amounted to $418 million. The Bryansk Region is among 10 major regional partners of our country. Today, more than 600 small and medium business organizations founded by Belarusian entrepreneurs are registered in the region.