3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Share of Belarusian companies in foreign trade turnover of Bryansk Region increased from 33% to 50% over 6 months
Belarus has become the main foreign trade partner of Bryansk Region in the first half of the year. The share of Belarusian companies in the foreign trade turnover with this region of Russia has increased from 33% to 50% over 6 months. The foreign trade turnover in January-August amounted to $418 million. The Bryansk Region is among 10 major regional partners of our country. Today, more than 600 small and medium business organizations founded by Belarusian entrepreneurs are registered in the region.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All