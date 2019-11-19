Share of SMEs in Belarus' GDP should reach 50% by 2030

This was stated today by First Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov at the World Entrepreneurship Week. Foreign experts who take part in this global initiative point to favorable business climate created in our country. They emphasize the important role of Presidential Decree No. 7 "On the Development of Entrepreneurship" signed two years ago.



Today there are 254 thousand individual entrepreneurs and 106 thousand companies in Belarus. And their number is constantly growing. The share of small and medium-sized businesses in GDP will approach 30% by the end of the year. The state does not intend to continue to ignore the development of the private sector.



The 9th International Entrepreneurship Forum has brought together beginners and experienced businessmen, government officials and foreign experts: managers and freelance consultants of large companies. But, of course, the main thing at the first stage is to find an investor and finance for the development of the business. The experts of the forum say that it is much easier to get funds to start a business today than it was 10 years ago. Socially significant initiatives are supported by the state, and new business incubators open throughout the country. The competition for each entrepreneur creates favorable conditions. Our projects also receive assistance fr om international financial organizations, said Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy. This year, the European Investment Bank has extended special credit lines for Belarus.



The green economy is also the focus of a start-up business. According to young entrepreneurs, it is possible to grow greenery and fresh vegetables, which will later appear on the shelves of the shops, at small farms.





Another support for the start-up business will be venture investment, that is financing of the project at an early stage, when the risk of not surviving competition and not holding on to the market is still very high. The concept of the special fund is now being developed by the Development Bank. We need certain changes in the legislation to arouse higher interest of foreign investors in Belarus.



Along with digitalization, one of the main topics of the World Entrepreneurship Week is business development outside the capital. For the first time, the center of business events will move from Minsk to Brest for one day, wh ere a regional forum and the Mentor of the Year award ceremony will be held. And tomorrow, by tradition, the best entrepreneurs will be awarded in the capital.



