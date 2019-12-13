Access to municipal public procurement for EAEU enterprises open

The prime ministers of the participating countries spoke about the options for increasing exports and the volume of mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Today, at a meeting in a video format, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council adopted the final decision on equal access to state and municipal purchases in the market of the five. This is very important for enterprises of the real sector of the economy (public and private) that supply their goods in the EAEU and are ready to work on large orders, for example, renovation of urban transport, lift equipment, agricultural equipment, installation of various systems.

The EAEU will control the quality of food