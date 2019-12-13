3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Access to municipal public procurement for EAEU enterprises open
The prime ministers of the participating countries spoke about the options for increasing exports and the volume of mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Today, at a meeting in a video format, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council adopted the final decision on equal access to state and municipal purchases in the market of the five. This is very important for enterprises of the real sector of the economy (public and private) that supply their goods in the EAEU and are ready to work on large orders, for example, renovation of urban transport, lift equipment, agricultural equipment, installation of various systems.
The EAEU will control the quality of food
Today, the EAEU countries have also agreed on approaches to control food quality. It is also necessary to finalize the technical regulations, which will clearly prescribe the process of monitoring the remains of antibiotics and other vet drugs in raw materials and finished products on store shelves.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All