Alexander Lukashenko holds talks with Tatarstan President

Belarus and Tatarstan intend to increase turnover by 2 billion dollars. The relations between Minsk and Kazan, trade, economic, oil machinery cooperation were discussed at the Palace of Independence. The capitals have a lot in common: tourism and sports infrastructure, digitalization of the economy. The turnover amounts to nearly one billion 300 million dollars. Oil and gas production are of high efficiency. Rustam Minnikhanov drove BelAZ, visited the Great Stone Industrial Park and signed the agreements with Governor of Minsk Region Alexander Turchin. Kazan hosted numerous international events this year: universiade, matches of the World Cup, as well as World Skills - 2019. Belarus and Tatarstan understand and appreciate each other.