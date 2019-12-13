3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
President of Belarus holds working meetings in Palace of Independence
The today's meeting of the head of state were dedicated to the efficient spending of funds, budget funds, in the first place. The government, the Administration of the President, the Head of the State Control Committee and the Governor of Minsk Region were among the participants.
A similar subject has been recently raised at a big meeting at the House of the Government. The President emphasized the necessity of a rational spending of funds in the systems of certain ministries and agencies. A similar approach is needed in the construction of social facilities. It is necessary to save money where it is possible.
Enough schools and hospitals have already been built in the country, and it is necessary in the first place to complete the projects, which have already been started. It is better to invest money not in walls, but in new equipment. But most importantly, there must be order everywhere, the personnel discipline is paramount.
"When we sometimes use budget funds, we outsource people for the budget organizations. Then we use the transport of non-budgetary organizations and use this transport to solve the issues of budgetary nature. Or rather, the bosses require cars from subordinate public and private enterprises in order to solve some personal issues. This is according to the information that I have recently received," said the President.
Emphasis of the President - you need to spend rationally
Alexander Lukashenko stressed once again that the matter is about saving money. "Of course, first of all, budget funds. They should be channeled where they are needed. It's people's money. Enterprises pay it, people pay income tax. It's the people's money. And this money should be used for the needs of our people," said the head of state.
And cooperation with the African continent was the subject of another working meeting of the head of state. Alexander Lukashenko met with a special envoy of the President Viktor Sheiman, who is in charge of the cooperation in this area. They discussed partnership in healthcare, supplies of equipment and implementation of joint projects.
"I would like to know. After the visit to Zimbabwe, to the Emirates, after talks with the Russians, we agreed with the Chinese on some joint projects in Africa. And that includes Zimbabwe. How are these things progressing? We promised to help them in the healthcare system. Maternal and child mortality. We we have to help them very seriously with child nutrition. In the near future, their people are coming, including the president's wife. They will work and negotiate with us," said the head of state.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All