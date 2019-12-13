President of Belarus holds working meetings in Palace of Independence

The today's meeting of the head of state were dedicated to the efficient spending of funds, budget funds, in the first place. The government, the Administration of the President, the Head of the State Control Committee and the Governor of Minsk Region were among the participants.

A similar subject has been recently raised at a big meeting at the House of the Government. The President emphasized the necessity of a rational spending of funds in the systems of certain ministries and agencies. A similar approach is needed in the construction of social facilities. It is necessary to save money where it is possible.

Enough schools and hospitals have already been built in the country, and it is necessary in the first place to complete the projects, which have already been started. It is better to invest money not in walls, but in new equipment. But most importantly, there must be order everywhere, the personnel discipline is paramount.

"When we sometimes use budget funds, we outsource people for the budget organizations. Then we use the transport of non-budgetary organizations and use this transport to solve the issues of budgetary nature. Or rather, the bosses require cars from subordinate public and private enterprises in order to solve some personal issues. This is according to the information that I have recently received," said the President.

Emphasis of the President - you need to spend rationally

Alexander Lukashenko stressed once again that the matter is about saving money. "Of course, first of all, budget funds. They should be channeled where they are needed. It's people's money. Enterprises pay it, people pay income tax. It's the people's money. And this money should be used for the needs of our people," said the head of state.

And cooperation with the African continent was the subject of another working meeting of the head of state. Alexander Lukashenko met with a special envoy of the President Viktor Sheiman, who is in charge of the cooperation in this area. They discussed partnership in healthcare, supplies of equipment and implementation of joint projects.