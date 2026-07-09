EAEU to Introduce Advance Payments for Customs Clearance of Goods

The Eurasian Economic Union plans to improve customs duty and tax payment mechanisms. Specifically, it plans to allow individuals to make advance payments. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has submitted draft amendments to the Russian government.

Experts believe this step will make payments more convenient, eliminate current financial barriers, and reduce unnecessary administrative burdens.

The draft document allows advance payments to secure the payment of customs duties and taxes by individuals on goods for personal use and by businesses for registration purposes.

It is noted that this mechanism will be most useful for those who regularly face customs payments, including those who regularly receive high-value international shipments, purchase goods abroad in excess of duty-free limits, or register vehicles for personal use, where a cash deposit may be required.