EEC to review action plan to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission will consider an action plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meeting will also examine several regulatory documents on the application of sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary measures. It is also planned to approve the regulation on conducting molecular genetic examination of the products from the EAEU countries.

