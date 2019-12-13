3.41 RUB
EEC agrees to extend state regulation of prices in Belarus
The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved the extension of state regulation of prices of socially important goods in Belarus up to June 29. Their list is defined by the MART resolution. In particular, it includes buckwheat, margarine, salt, sugar, canned food, apples, some types of meat products, milk, butter and other goods. The situation in the consumer market is under constant control. Today the main task is not to allow unreasonable growth in the cost of goods, to take into account the interests of all participants of the trade chain, and most importantly, the interests of the buyer.
There is an electronic window on the MART website, where everyone has an opportunity to report the overpricing of goods.
